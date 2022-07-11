Indigenous Student Engagement Officer

About this Opportunity

CQUniversity is committed to the improvement of employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The aim of our First Nations Workforce Strategy is to address the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across all CQUniversity campuses. The filling of this position is intended to constitute an equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld) .

This position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.

Fixed Term (until 31.12.2022), Full-Time

Students Directorate – Student Engagement

CQUniversity Rockhampton

Total Remuneration $84,982 to $95,593 pa (Inclusive of cash salary of $71,811, to $80,778 pa) plus 17% super and 12.96% leave loading

