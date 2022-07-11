Indigenous Student Engagement Officer
Date: 11-Jul-2022
Job Location: Rockhampton, QLD, AU
Company: Central Queensland University
About this Opportunity
CQUniversity is committed to the improvement of employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The aim of our First Nations Workforce Strategy is to address the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across all CQUniversity campuses. The filling of this position is intended to constitute an equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld) .
This position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
Fixed Term (until 31.12.2022), Full-Time
Students Directorate – Student Engagement
CQUniversity Rockhampton
Total Remuneration $84,982 to $95,593 pa (Inclusive of cash salary of $71,811, to $80,778 pa) plus 17% super and 12.96% leave loading
Join an organisation with an unbreakable belief that quality education, training and research should be available to everyone – regardless of background, location or life circumstances.
Working at CQUniversity
Boasting global partnerships with a student-focussed outlook, our innovative approach within dual sector education has proudly afforded us the highest share of students from first-in-family, Indigenous, low socio-economic, mature-age or disadvantaged backgrounds than any other Australian university.
The Indigenous Student Engagement team is located within the Students Directorate. We provide advice, direction and support to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students within each of the schools at CQUniversity.
In this role you will contribute to the development, planning and implementation of projects and activities that improve retention and completion rates for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students. You will be a high-involvement team member who enjoys working in a participative and empowered environment and will collaborate and cooperate with other departments to achieve positive business outcomes.
Position Requirements
Experience working in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in service delivery, engagement, or support roles.
Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and societies, and the ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.
You will be expected to hold vaccinations in relation to the COVID-19 immunisation should your CQUniversity role require you to attend any setting / venue / event where there is a specific entry requirement for you hold these vaccinations, as per relevant State Government directives.
Position Description
For further information about this position, please refer to the Position Description.
Applications Close: 11:59pm, Sunday 31 July 2022
Job Requisition ID: 2161
Contact Details:
Leonie Taylor
07) 4930 6591
l.taylor@cqu.edu.au
When submitting your application, please include: Your Current CV or Resume, and a 1-2 page Cover Letter highlighting your relevant skills, experience and suitability for the position. Please note, applicants for the position must have full time work rights.
CQUniversity is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes diversity in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.