Indigenous CQUni Connect Officer
Date: 20-Apr-2022
Job Location: Rockhampton, QLD, AU
Company: Central Queensland University
About this Opportunity
- Fixed Term (until 31.01.2023), Full Time
- Student Engagement
- CQUniversity Rockhampton
- Total Remuneration $98,242 to $105,806 pa (including salary of $98,242 to $105,806 plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)
Join an organisation with an unbreakable belief that quality education, training and research should be available to everyone – regardless of background, location or life circumstances.
CQUniversity is committed to the improvement of employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The aim of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment and Career Development Strategy is to address the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across all CQUniversity campuses. It is therefore a welfare measure under section 104 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 that the incumbent of this position is Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island means a person who:
- identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person; and
- is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and
- is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which he or she lives.
Working at CQUniversity
CQUniversity is proud to have the highest ratio of students from low socio-economic, mature age, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and first-in-family backgrounds. The University defines itself by who it embraces rather than who it excludes, and because of this is widely recognised as Australia's most inclusive university. CQUniversity is focused on creating and building stronger relationships and sustainable opportunities that will enable equality and integration, greater study, employment and research prospects and the reciprocation of knowledge.
The CQUni Connect program aims to raise and support aspirations of students from low SES schools, their families and communities towards tertiary study as a real option for their future by developing strong partnerships between schools, students, families, community and the university to build capacities for careers through tertiary pathways.
In this role you will develop and implement effective strategies to engage the CQUni Connect Program with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and develop innovative approaches to facilitate Indigenous students’ transition to tertiary education. This will involve developing and strengthening relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and community organisations and providing advice and liaison to the CQUni Connect Program on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Position Requirements
- Demonstrated experience working with school-aged students; VET providers and universities demonstrating excellent interpersonal skills.
- Thorough knowledge and demonstrated experience collaborating with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.
- Demonstrated experience developing and delivering education programs to both primary and secondary aged students, particularly people from low socio-economic backgrounds, Indigenous students and students from rural and remote areas.
- Outstanding oral, written and online communication skills, with the ability to develop and deliver seminars and public presentations to large groups.
- You will be expected to hold vaccinations in relation to the COVID-19 immunisation should your CQUniversity role require you to attend any setting / venue / event where there is a specific entry requirement for you hold these vaccinations, as per relevant State Government directives.
Position Description
For further information about this position, please refer to the position description.
Apply today for a career that changes lives
Applications Close: 11:59pm, Sunday 08 May 2022
Job Requisition ID: 1845
Contact Details:
Robyn Kleinhans
(07) 4923 2460
r.kleinhans@cqu.edu.au
When submitting your application, please include:
Your Current CV or Resume, and a 1-2 page Cover Letter highlighting your relevant skills, experience and suitability for the position.
Please note, applicants for the position must have full time work rights.
CQUniversity is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes diversity in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.