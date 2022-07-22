First Nations Employment Officer

Working at CQUniversity

CQUniversity respectfully acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land on which we work and learn and pay respect to the First Nations Peoples and their Elders, past, present and future. This CQUniversity position is based in Rockhampton, Queensland on the land of the Darumbal people.

With a background in human resources, you will be responsible for working with University stakeholders to provide an exciting recruitment experience. This opportunity will allow you to apply your understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to develop and implement strategies aimed at improving the employment rates of First Nations Peoples at CQUniversity.

To be successful, you will be skilled in the interpretation of recruitment and selection policies, procedures, and legislation, and have experience creating quality recruitment materials such as, advertisements, recruitment flyers and position descriptions. You will be rewarded with cultural leave benefits, a culturally safe work environment, and a supportive workforce community.