First Nations Employment Officer
Date: 22-Jul-2022
Job Location: Rockhampton, QLD, AU
Company: Central Queensland University
Identified Employment Opportunity
CQUniversity is committed to the improvement of employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The aim of our First Nations Workforce Strategy is to address the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across all CQUniversity campuses. The filling of this position is intended to constitute an equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld). This position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants, and the successful candidate will be required to provide formal documentation confirming their Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage.
About this Opportunity
-
Fixed Term (18 months), Full Time
-
People and Culture Directorate
-
CQUniversity Rockhampton North (Darumbal Nation)
-
Total Remuneration $84,982 to $95,593 pa (including salary of $71,811 to $80,778 plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)
Join an organisation with an unbreakable belief that quality education, training and research should be available to everyone – regardless of background, location or life circumstances.
Working at CQUniversity
CQUniversity respectfully acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land on which we work and learn and pay respect to the First Nations Peoples and their Elders, past, present and future. This CQUniversity position is based in Rockhampton, Queensland on the land of the Darumbal people.
With a background in human resources, you will be responsible for working with University stakeholders to provide an exciting recruitment experience. This opportunity will allow you to apply your understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to develop and implement strategies aimed at improving the employment rates of First Nations Peoples at CQUniversity.
To be successful, you will be skilled in the interpretation of recruitment and selection policies, procedures, and legislation, and have experience creating quality recruitment materials such as, advertisements, recruitment flyers and position descriptions. You will be rewarded with cultural leave benefits, a culturally safe work environment, and a supportive workforce community.
Position Requirements
-
Proficient in the operation Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.
-
Experience in the use of human capital management or similar corporate information systems.
-
An understanding of employment legislation, Enterprise Agreements, policies and procedures.
-
Work collaboratively within a team to ensure talent acquisition needs are met efficiently.
-
Excellent time management and problem-solving abilities with demonstrated use of initiative.
-
Establishing and maintaining strong working relationships with hiring managers and other key stakeholders.
-
You will be expected to hold vaccinations in relation to the COVID-19 immunisation should your CQUniversity role require you to attend any setting / venue / event where there is a specific entry requirement for you to hold these vaccinations, as per relevant State Government directives.
Position Description
For further information about this position, please refer to the Position Description.
Apply today for a career that changes lives
Applications Close: 11:59pm, Thursday, 18 August 2022
Job Requisition ID: 2198
Contact Details:
Georgia Finnegan, Team Leader Talent Acquisition
(07) 4930 9155
g.finnegan@cqu.edu.au
When submitting your application, please include: Your Current CV or Resume, and a 1-2 page Cover Letter highlighting your relevant skills, experience and suitability for the position. Please note, applicants for the position must have full time work rights.