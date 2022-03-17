Student Events Officer
Date: 17-Mar-2022
Job Location: Rockhampton, QLD, AU
Company: Central Queensland University
About this Opportunity
CQUniversity is committed to the improvement of employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The aim of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment and Career Development Strategy is to address the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across all CQUniversity campuses. The filling of this position is intended to constitute an equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and (Qld) / s 65 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984. This position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
- Fixed-Term (until 31.12.2022), Full Time
- Students Directorate
- CQUniversity Rockhampton
- Total Remuneration $84,982 to $95,593 pa (including salary of $71,811 to $80,778 pa plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)
Join an organisation with an unbreakable belief that quality education, training and research should be available to everyone – regardless of background, location or life circumstances.
Working at CQUniversity
The Students Directorate is CQUniversity's one-stop-shop for all student information, advice and support needs. Corporate Events and Graduation has oversight for all orientation activities, major student events including the annual graduation ceremonies at all CQUniversity locations.
We are currently seeking a motivated and organised professional to provide comprehensive support across a wide range of CQUniversity events including: student orientations, careers fairs, sporting tournaments, awards presentations and graduations, as well as University Life programs such as clubs, societies, sport and the Student Representative Council.
You will be integral in enhancing the student experience at CQUniversity through the delivery of high quality, engaging student events and programs. You will have excellent interpersonal and problem-solving skills, and experience working cooperatively and collaboratively in a team-based work environment.
What’s more, you’ll enjoy the outstanding benefits including six weeks of annual leave per year, unbeatable flexibility and a university that is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Position Requirements
- Proven time management and organisational skills with a demonstrated ability to organise work with minimal supervision, to professionally resolve complex operational issues and to work cooperatively and collaboratively in a team environment.
- A demonstrated commitment to innovation and customer service, with an ability to professionally interact with, and provide advice to, a diverse cliental from various cultural backgrounds and at all levels.
- Proven attention to detail and a demonstrated commitment to accuracy, with the ability to establish and undertake multiple activities and work priorities and meet both predetermined and ad hoc commitments.
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills and evidence of negotiating with a wide variety of stakeholders.
- Key concepts of event management including project management and procedural aspects of events and protocol.
- Demonstrated proficiency in a range of computer software including detailed knowledge email, databases, desktop publishing/graph design software (e.g. Indesign) and the ability to use a large computerised information system.
- You will be expected to hold vaccinations in relation to the COVID-19 immunisation should your CQUniversity role require you to attend any setting / venue / event where there is a specific entry requirement for you hold these vaccinations, as per relevant State Government directives.
Other Job Requirments
CQUniversity is committed to the improvement of employment outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The aim of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment and Career Development Strategy is to address the under-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across all CQUniversity campuses. It is therefore a welfare measure under section 104 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 that the incumbent of this position is Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island means a person who:
(a) identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person; and
(b) is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and
(c) is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which he or she lives.
Position Description
For further information about this position, please refer to the Position Description.
Apply today for a career that changes lives
Applications Close: 11:59pm, Sunday 3 April 2022
Job Requisition ID: 1711
Contact Details:
Charlene Jarvis
0749309429
c.jarvis@cqu.edu.au
When submitting your application, please include: Your Current CV or Resume, and a 1-2 page Cover Letter highlighting your relevant skills, experience and suitability for the position. Please note, applicants for the position must have full time work rights.
CQUniversity is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes diversity in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.