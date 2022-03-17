Student Events Officer

Working at CQUniversity

The Students Directorate is CQUniversity's one-stop-shop for all student information, advice and support needs. Corporate Events and Graduation has oversight for all orientation activities, major student events including the annual graduation ceremonies at all CQUniversity locations.

We are currently seeking a motivated and organised professional to provide comprehensive support across a wide range of CQUniversity events including: student orientations, careers fairs, sporting tournaments, awards presentations and graduations, as well as University Life programs such as clubs, societies, sport and the Student Representative Council.

You will be integral in enhancing the student experience at CQUniversity through the delivery of high quality, engaging student events and programs. You will have excellent interpersonal and problem-solving skills, and experience working cooperatively and collaboratively in a team-based work environment.

What’s more, you’ll enjoy the outstanding benefits including six weeks of annual leave per year, unbeatable flexibility and a university that is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive work environment.